Tonight’s Episode of ‘The Great Food Truck Race’ May Look Familiar

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) – People who watch season 8, episode 2 of “The Great Food Truck Race” may recognize the location.

“Battle for the South: New Marching Orders” is a special episode for local southerners, because it was filmed at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.  News 5’s Hayley Minogue was on the scene during the filming. 

In the episode, teams will work together for one hour to feed 50 service members.  The teams are competing for $50,000.

Later in the episode the teams sell their meals to people in the Pensacola community.

This episode airs Sunday, August 27 on the Food Network at 8:00 p.m. 

