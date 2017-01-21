One Reported shot at a University of Washington Protest

SEATTLE, WA — Police say a person was shot in the abdomen Friday night at a University of Washington protest due to President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The crowd was unruly, with bottles and blue paint being thrown as protesters marched north on University Way.

Police were attempting to move the wounded person from the scene as of 8:30 p.m.

Several hundred protesters managed to shut down a sold-out speech event featuring Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

It is unknown of the person’s condition at this time.