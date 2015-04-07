Watch the latest broadcast from WKRG News 5 live or on replay at any time 24/7. Here is our regular programming schedule subject to pre-emptions.

Weekdays:

News 5 this Morning: 5am – 7am

News 5 at 9: 9am – 9:30am

News 5 at Noon: 12pm – 12:30 pm

News 5 at 5: 5pm – 5:30 pm

News 5 at 6: 6pm – 6:30pm

News 5 at 10: 10pm- 10:30pm

Saturday:

News 5 this Morning: 5am – 6am

News 5 at 5: 6pm – 6:30pm

News 5 at 10: 10pm- 10:30pm

Sunday:

News 5 this Morning: 6am – 8am

News 5 at 5: 5pm – 5:30 pm

News 5 at 10: 10pm- 10:30pm

Breaking News | As it happens