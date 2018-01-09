Live Traffic Blog

(WKRG)

7:30 a.m. Still moving along well crossing the Bay Way and Causeway to begin your Tuesday morning commute and no problems through the tunnels however accidents in Mobile and all of them involving injuries. Including at the intersections of South MacGregor at Dauphin Street, Carol Plantation at Three Notch Road and I-10 Westbound between I-65 and Rangeline Road. Expect delays in those locations. Moving along well right now through Baldwin County but in Pensacola a new accident involving injuries there at Bryce Lane there at East Olive Road

6:50 a.m. Our Tuesday morning commute continues to move along well crossing the Bayway and Causeway and through both tunnels as traffic volume continues to pick up. No new accidents and all the earlier problems have been taken care of by Mobile Police. Alabama Highway Patrol still headed the scene of a car that went off into a ditch there Beverly Drive between Half Mile and Argyle Road. But no problems coming down I-65 and we’re looking good right now along the Panhandle.

6:30 a.m. Our Tuesday morning commute continues to roll along nicely both directions of the Bayway and Causeway. No problems there either of the tunnels as well. Alabama Highway Patrol headed to help out a car that went off into a ditch there on Beverly Drive between Half Mile and Argyle Road (a little bit of a delay there). Still a little delay I-10 headed to Eastbound between Rangeline Road and I-65. We’ve got a broken down 18 wheeler and Mobile Police are trying to get moved. No accidents to let you know about in downtown and we’re looking good right now throughout the Panhandle.

6:00 a.m. Our Tuesday morning commute looks good so far crossing the Bayway and Causeway. No major accidents or delays either direction. No problems right now through either of the tunnels as well. We do have a disabled to 18-wheeler right now and I-10 headed Eastbound there between Rangeline Road and I-65. It is off to the side of the roadway but it is causing a little delay through that area. Mobile police trying to get that moved. Beyond that though no other trouble spots. We’re looking good right now on the panhandle, no accidents there.

5:50 a.m.Mobile Police are clearing one earlier accident that involved injuries at Antwerp Street at Hurtel Street. Beyond that we’re looking good I-10 to I-65. No problems right now crossing the Bayway or Causeway or through either of the tunnels. Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents right now through Baldwin County or Mobile. And we’re looking good right now along in the Panhandle according to Pensacola Police in Florida Highway Patrol.

5:30 a.m. Well we began our early Tuesday morning commute with a number of accidents on I-10 both East and Westbound in Mobile. Those have all been cleared so no more delays on either but Eastbound or Westbound I-10 but we do still have one accident Antwerp Street at Hurtel Street that does involve injuries. No problems crossing the Bayway or Causeway right now. Looking good along I-65. No issues through Baldwin County and still no trouble spots according to Florida Highway Patrol on the Panhandle.

5:00 a.m. Our first check of traffic here on this early Tuesday reveals things are looking good on the Bayway and Causeway. However in Mobile we’ve got a few accidents including I-10 Westbound there to Michigan Avenue. A car ran off into a ditch I-10 Eastbound between Highway 90 and Rangeline Road (a wrecker is on the way). An accident involving injuries eastbound I-10 between I-65 and Dauphin Island Parkway and another accident Antwerp Street at Hurtel street also involving injuries. No problems right now through Baldwin County and we’re looking good on the Panhandle.