BREAKING: Murder Suspect Arrested After Two Months On The Run

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a deadly shooting last year.

Police arrested 24-year-old Ja’Cory Campbell early Tuesday morning in connection with a homicide that occurred on November 5, on Cresthaven Road.

Campbell is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The 23-year-old man who died was identified as Tyrone Taylor. In October, Taylor was charged with shooting into an occupied building in connection with shots fired outside the Riverside Food Mart. Taylor said he was shooting at a suspect who had just tried to rob the business.

