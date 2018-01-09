Alabama Fans Flock to Stores for Championship Gear

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Alabama fans were out late and up early to get their hands on some National Championship swag.

Some fans lined up outside of Academy Sports + Outdoors in the Festival Centre immediately following the win.

“I couldn’t make it,” said Jerome James. “I had to get it tonight. I want to put my hat on with the players at the same time”

Other fans waited until Tuesday morning. Dick’s Sporting Goods in McGowan Park opened early at 6 a.m.

“I had to come first thing in the morning,” said William Gertz. “I picked up three different T-shirts in three different colors.”

Fans we spoke with are excited about the Championship win.

“It was a heck of a game,” said Alan Leonard. “One of the best ones I’ve seen them do in a long time.”