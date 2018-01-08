Superintendent Announces Retirement, Mobile County Residents Look Ahead

Related Coverage BREAKING: Superintendent Position Posted for Mobile County Public Schools

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — After 43 years with the district, Mobile County Schools Superintendent Martha Peek is turning in her pencils.

Meanwhile, county residents tell News 5 what changes they’re looking for in the school district when the new superintendent takes the seat.

“I would like to see them more hands-on with the kids,” said one mother of a Mobile County Schools student, Charloena Sylvester. “I think class sizes make a big difference. You have more kids in the classroom so they’re all over the place and the teacher can’t pay attention and focus on what she needs to be focused on because the kids aren’t focused on learning.”

Sylvester wasn’t the only one who told News 5 they’re concerned about the current class size.

“I’m hoping for smaller class sizes because 35 or 32 is a lot. You don’t get very much one on one time,” said Baker High School graduate, Brandy Hicks.

Another Mobile County resident and father of a young child tells us the school district is too segregated. “Maybe a school for kids that are musicians and another for athletes but at the same time it would be separate but equal again,” said Raymond Junior.

The superintendent’s position was posted Monday. Peek’s current contract is up June 30th and the district hopes her successor will start July 2nd.

Peek’s family has a history in the 181-year old district. She says she was raised by teachers and can’t imagine having a separate career.

She has some advice for whoever takes her seat. “Come in, embrace the school system, to have goals to move forward and to enjoy every moment of working with the greatest group of students and certainly the greatest group of employees that I can imagine anyone working with.”