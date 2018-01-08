Publix to Open New Store in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland will soon be the home to a new Publix.

The 45,600 square foot grocery store will be located off of exit 13 west of I-65.

“We are excited to see one of the best retail corners in the northern Mobile submarket transform into a first-class, national-credit shopping center,” said Brooks Corr, Senior Leasing and Brokerage Representative at Retail Specialists. The northern Mobile corridor is a strong, growing market, and we couldn’t be happier with the amount of interest we’ve received at this point and the quality of retailers we have secured.”

Jersey Mikes, Marco’s Pizza, Great Clips, and Beaute Nail Spa have also signed leases to be added to the Saraland Crossing Shopping Center.

“Combined with the synergy of the new hospital campus adjacent to this site, we believe the grocery store and added amenities will provide additional shopping choices for the community by offering additional, quality retail options to shop and dine,” added Corr.

Building will begin in the coming weeks and is estimated to be complete later in the year.