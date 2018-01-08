Prosecutors Move to Revoke Bond for Man Accused of Beating Woman and Grandson

Related Coverage Woman says man broke into her home and beat and stabbed her

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Prosecutors motioned to revoke bond for Charles Darrington. He is accused of assaulting a woman and her grandson on January 2 during a home invasion in Theodore.

A judge set bond at $50,000: $15,000 for each assault charge and $20,000 for the burglary charge.

In court Monday morning prosecutors said Darrington knew his victim. News 5 spoke with May Thorton on January 4. She said she let Darrington stay with her a while back as he was trying to get back on his feat.

She said she woke up covered in blood. She said she was beat and stabbed. Her grandson told us he had been repeatedly beat with a metal pipe.

Darrington was arrested on January 5. He will be back in court Tuesday morning regarding the motion to have his bond revoked.