President Trump’s visit to national championship game brings tighter security

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIAT) – President Donald Trump is expected to visit today’s College Football National Championship game, and authorities are ramping up security in preparation for his visit.

The faceoff between the Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs will bring an estimated 100,000 people to downtown Atlanta.

Security will be tighter than normal as police plan to double check fans entering the stadium. The Atlanta Police Department is putting a heavy presence both in and around the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including a SWAT Team to watch over crowds.

Some fans say the extra security makes them feel safer.

“My husband was a little worried about us coming down to Atlanta by ourselves, but when I showed him the security just being shown out front, I mean, there’s no doubt in my mind that we’re safe here,” said Georgia fan Ginger Danson.

