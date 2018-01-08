President Trump takes field at college football championship game

Associated Press Published:
President Donald Trump sings the national anthem before the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Georgia and the AlabamaMonday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (AP) – President Donald Trump has taken the field before Alabama and Georgia face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta.

Tens of thousands of fans filling the $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium greeted Trump with a mixed reaction as ROTC members escorted him onto the field for the national anthem. Trump sang a few words as he stood with his hand over his heart and an American flag pin on his lapel.

Trump has criticized professional football players who kneel during the anthem to protest racial injustice, as well as the NFL itself for allowing it.

The president is expected to view much of the game from a skybox overlooking the field. The Tuscaloosa News reports that he’s scheduled to appear on the Alabama radio broadcast during the game.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

