CALVERT, Ala. (WKRG) – Two people were injured and transported to the hospital following a house fire in Calvert, Ala.

Mt. Vernon fire told News 5 that three people jumped from a window on the second floor to escape a fire. Two individuals were transported to the hospital for burns and other injuries.

Mt. Vernon fire says it appears the fire started in the upstairs bedroom. The cause of the fire is under investigation.