Pensacola Woman Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize on Behalf of Office Pool

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman and her co-workers are now $2 million richer after claiming their prize winnings from the Powerball drawing held January 3.

The Florida Lottery announced Monday that 30-year-old Regina Spence claimed her $2 million prize after her winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but did not match the Powerball.

Florida Lottery officials say Spence bought the ticket as part of an office pool with 33 of her coworkers at the Navy Federal Credit Union.

“We were shocked and thrilled to win this prize! I’m planning to use my portion to make some repairs to my home and buy my parents a new refrigerator.”

Spence purchased the winning ticket from Circle K, located at 7950 Pensacola Boulevard in Pensacola, Powerball officials say. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Wednesday, January 10, at 10:59 p.m. ET with an estimated $40 million jackpot.