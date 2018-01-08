Man Allegedly Responsible for 8 Baldwin Burglaries, Behind Bars

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Security camera’s capture a man smashing a front door and entering a Daphne business. It could be Daniel Earl Blackwell’s last act as a free man. “One minute the glass is there, the next minute he is through the door. I mean in seconds,” says co-owner of COAL Wholesale, Inc. Tammy Midden.

Daphne police officers spot the smashed front door. “I had a radio playing in the shop,” says Midden. “They heard it coming through the door so, they checked the door and saw the glass broke and he had nowhere to go.”

Moments later Blackwell is in custody. “The place was completely trashed, files everywhere, drawers pulled out, manuals turned upside down. It was just a mess in here, a complete mess.”

Ray and Tammy Midden’s business would be the last in a string of burglaries police say Blackwell is responsible for that started last week in Foley. “It is safe to describe him as a career criminal,” says Cpl. Det. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police. “He has been to prison four multiple times and was out again.”

After seeing himself on the local news and social media, he shaved, gotten rid of the hat but was still wearing the same clothes seen in other security camera footage. “The camouflage jacket didn’t work,” adds Vannoy.

Police recovered cash and a handgun and that could make Blackwell’s legal troubles a whole lot worse. “It wasn’t his and he loaded it and I think it will be a federal thing and he will do more time and stay where he needs to stay,” says Midden.

Blackwell has a long history of trouble with the law dating back almost 20 years. He is currently being held in the Baldwin County Jail and will be charged with at least eight burglaries. Police say he has confessed to all of the crimes.