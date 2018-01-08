LIVE Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

8:30 a.m. Well the good news here on this wet Monday morning is the earlier accidents westbound inside of the George Wallace tunnel have been cleared. But we do still see about a 6 to 7 Mile backup both on the bayway and Causeway trying to get to Mobile from the Eastern Shore so continue to expect some delays trying to go to mobile this morning. Other accidents including Cottage Hill at East Road Airport Boulevard at University. Alabama Highway Patrol at Theodore Dawes and Nan Gray Davis, Gulfcrest Road and Highway 45 and County Road 64 right before the power plant on the Eastern Shore

7:55 a.m. – A very wet start for your Monday commute and three different accidents right now inside of the Westbound George Wallace tunnel. Trying to get across the bayway you will see delays of about four or five miles about a 3 Mile backup on the causeway beginning around the Battleship Parkway exit. So if you’re headed to mobile this morning from the Eastern Shore and trying to take the bay-way or Causeway do expect to see delays. Beyond that in Mobile an accident Cottage Hill Road and East Road also Highway Patrol headed to the scene at Wilmer Road and Goff Road Florida Highway Patrol on the scene of accident involving roadblock and injuries at Hollywood Avenue at West Fairfield Drive and North Pace Boulevard at Lakeview Avenue

7:30 a.m. – A very wet start for your Monday so plan accordingly moving along pretty well on the bayway until you get to the entrance of the George Wallace tunnel where we’ve had an accident blocking the right hand lane. Multiple vehicles are involved in that issue westbound in the tunnel so do expect delays while they try and get that taken care of. In mobile accidents Cottage Hill at East Road also Moffett Road there in front of Oak Ridge Apartments. Accidents in Pensacola including delays there on Pensacola Boulevard there at Broad Street that accident involving a roadblock another accident Pensacola Boulevard at West Ten Mile Road.

6:50 a.m. – Persistent wet driving conditions to greet you out the door this Monday morning so be careful. We’re looking good on the bayway but we had an earlier accident there on the Causeway near Addsco Road outside of Austal so use some caution there. No problems right now through either of the tunnels and no accidents in Mobile according to Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. However in Pensacola multiple accidents (all of them involving Road blockage there); Pensacola Boulevard at West Ten Mile Road, Pensacola Boulevard at Broad Street and Hollywood Avenue at West Fairfield Drive.

6:30 a.m. – It’s a very wet start for your Monday morning commute so use some caution as you get out here on the roadways. We’re accident-free right now crossing the Bayway however we do have an accident on the Causeway. Eastbound Causeway there right at Addsco Road (that’s at the entrance to Austal) with pretty good backup in that area so plan accordingly if you’re going Eastbound there coming out of the Bankhead tunnel on to the causeway. No problems right now through either of the tunnels. Mobile police reporting no accidents. In Pensacola, multiple accidents including Pensacola Boulevard and West Ten Mile Road, Pensacola Boulevard at Broad Street and Hollywood Avenue West Fairfield Drive. Those accidents involving Road blockage and the last one with injuries

6:00 a.m. – With some early morning showers it’s wet driving conditions as you start your Monday morning commute so be careful as you get out of here. The good news is so far that hasn’t meant any accidents in the area. Accident-free crossing the Bayway and Causeway. No trouble spots right now in Mobile according to Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol (also looking good through the tunnels). Baldwin County also accident-free and so far in the Panhandle no trouble spots there.

5:50 a.m. – It’s a wet start for your early morning commute so if you need to get out of the roadways over the next few minutes be aware of the wet driving conditions. But the good news is so far it’s not turned into any accidents. No problems crossing the Bayway or Causeway or through the tunnels. In Mobile we’re accident-free. Florida Highway Patrol reporting no accidents to start the day however Highway 29 will be temporarily closed overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. near Broad Street (that’s just a little north of I-10) over the next few days as they do some road work in that area.

5:30 a.m. – Some overnight showers have led to a wet start for your early Monday morning commute so be careful. We’re moving along well crossing the Bayway and Causeway to start out your day. No problems through either of the tunnels. In Mobile, it’s wet but accident free according to Mobile police and Alabama Highway Patrol. No issues through Baldwin County and moving along nicely right now on the Panhandle without any trouble spots as well.

5:00 a.m. – A wet start on your early Monday morning commute, but even with that we’re moving along well on the Bayway and Causeway. Both directions moving along smoothly. No problems through either of the tunnels. In Mobile we’re accident-free according to both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. Moving along well throughout Baldwin County and on the panhandle both Florida Highway Patrol and Pensacola police reporting no accidents to start out the day. But again it is pretty wet out here through most areas so be careful.