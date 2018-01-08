LIVE BLOG: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship

(WIAT/WKRG/AP) — The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the culmination of the college football season tonight in Atlanta.

The Tide dominated the Clemson Tigers in a 24-6 victory in the Sugar Bowl, and the Bulldogs won a hard-fought victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl to punch their respective tickets to the big game.

Alabama is favored by ESPN to win the game by 3.5 points. We will carry Head Coach Nick Saban’s postgame press conference here after the game, so be sure to stay tuned.

Follow the action here for a running log of the game.

QUARTER 1:

Alabama wins the coin toss, Georgia will have the ball first.

Georgia turned over the ball on its opening possession of the national championship game but came away unscathed after Alabama missed a field goal.

Tony Brown wrestled a long pass away from Georgia’s Javon Wims to set up the Crimson Tide at their 36.

But Alabama failed to come away with points. Andy Pappanastos’ 35-yard field goal was nullified by a false start, and he pulled his second attempt from 40 yards wide left.

The Crimson Tide forced Georgia to punt on its second possession with 9:04 left in the first quarter.

First quarter ends scoreless for both teams.

QUARTER 2:

Georgia makes a field goal against Alabama. Bulldogs lead 3-0.

Georgia has taken a 3-0 lead in the College Football Playoff championship game, with Rodrigo Blankenship kicking a 41-yard field goal on the second play of the second quarter.

The Bulldogs got into position after moving from their 21 to the Alabama 24 in 14 plays.

The big play on the drive was Sony Michel’s 26-yard run to the Alabama 26 on a third-and-20 after Anthony Averett crashed through from the left side to sack Jake Fromm.

Michel’s run was reviewed to see if he stepped out of bounds before the 26, but the Big Ten officiating crew’s spot was upheld.

Alabama had a chance to take the lead in the first quarter, but Andy Pappanastos missed a 40-yard field goal.

Georgia scores another field goal, now leading game 6-0.

Rodrigo Blankenship has kicked his second field goal, this one from 27 yards, to give Georgia a 6-0 lead over Alabama with about 6 minutes left until halftime of the national championship game.

Georgia’s defense limited Alabama to 57 yards and forced two straight three-and-outs before quarterback Jalen Hurts broke loose for 31 yards. Hurts has completed only 2 of his first 6 passes for 17 yards and the Crimson Tide has punted three times.

Bulldogs freshman Jake Fromm is 8 of 16 for 84 yards.

Georgia receiver Riley Ridley has outplayed his older brother, Alabama All-SEC receiver Calvin Ridley, in the early going. Ridley has two catches for 36 yards, including a 23-yarder to convert a third-and-8 and keep the Bulldogs’ second scoring drive alive. Calvin Ridley has one catch for 9 yards.

Georgia Bulldogs score the first touchdown of the game, finishing the 2nd quarter 13-0.

Alabama trails Georgia 13-0 at halftime of the national title game.

The Crimson Tide had not been held scoreless in the first half since a 10-0 victory over LSU last season. All 10 of the Tide’s points came in the fourth quarter.

Alabama had outscored opponents 270-56 before the half this season coming into the game against its SEC rival.

Georgia’s Jake Fromm is 11 of 23 for 126 yards, and Sony Michel has run eight times for 61 yards.

QUARTER 3:

Trailing 13-0, Alabama has started freshman Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback in the second half of the national championship game against Georgia.

Tagovailoa replaced a struggling Jalen Hurts coming out of the locker room. Hurts was just 3-of-8 passing for 21 yards in the first half while running for 47 yards.

Tagovailoa, a five-star recruit from Hawaii, played in eight games this season. He completed 35 of 53 passes for 470 yards with eight touchdowns against one interception, mostly in mop-up duty. Hurts was the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year as a freshman last season.

Alabama hadn’t been held scoreless in the first half since last season. It was also the first time since the 2012 national title game that a team failed to score in the first half. Alabama shut out Notre Dame going into the half en route to a 42-14 win.