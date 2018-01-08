Husband and Wife’s Love for Alabama (Roll Tide!) is Visible from Space

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — We might’ve found the most die-hard Alabama fans ever!

Down a road in Theodore, Alabama, the sign in front of the Poole house is not an exaggeration. It reads “College Football Lives Here” and is embodied through the home’s owners, Frank and Lee Ann Poole.

“We’ve even gotten to the point where my husband says, ‘Don’t bring us anything else’ cause we don’t have any place to put it,” Lee Ann said with a playful laugh.

Frank Poole is a little camera shy, but Lee Ann welcomed us into their home, which is more like a museum dedicated to the University of Alabama.

“When people come into our house for the first time they’re like….oh my gosh look at that, look at this, oh wow this is crazy,” Lee Ann said.

The collection spans decades, from floor to ceiling, common to uncommon.

They’ve got game tickets from the 40’s, all things Bear Bryant, an Alabama washer and dryer, and they’ve even named the family cat Nick in honor of Coach Saban.

There’s nothing quite as big and bold though, as what’s outside the home down a road in Theodore, Alabama.

Visible from outer space, the iconic phrase “Roll Tide Roll” is painted on the street.

“Every year before the first game we have a paint the street party,” Lee Ann said. “We have had some Auburn fans who don’t like it very much and they’ll like leave their skid marks on the Roll Tide, but it’s kinda one of those ritual things we do every year.”

Just like a football team, the Poole’s know all of their hard work could easily come to an end if the legacy isn’t continued.

“I sometimes think… what’s gonna happen to this when we’re not here anymore?” Lee Ann wondered. “Is someone gonna love it, or is someone gonna take it down off the walls and say these people are crazy!”

Even though Frank and Lee Ann say they’re running out of room, they could probably make a space to commemorate another National Championship for the Crimson Tide.

“Georgia’s a great team got a great coach but… he’s learned from,” Lee Ann said with a smile. “Their coach has learned from the best so we’re pretty confident.”