Gulfport Police Search for Missing 34-Year-Old Man

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — The Gulfport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 34-year-old Quincy Jamal Youngblood of Gulfport.

Youngblood was described to officers as a black male, 34 years old, with black hair and brown eyes, police say. He is 5’07” and 178 lbs.

Gulfport PD says Youngblood was last contacted in Gulfport on December 29, 2017 by his spouse.

Police sayYoungblood has been reported missing previously and was located safe. The missing persons report stated that Youngblood has substance abuse issues, according to police.

Anyone with any information, which could help locate Youngblood, is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228)868-5959.