Foley Police Search for Cricket Wireless Robbery Suspect

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery that took place Monday at the Cricket Wireless store in Foley.

According to Foley Police, the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a man entered the Cricket Wireless at 3109 S McKenzie Street, pulled out a gun, and robbed the store.

Foley PD says the suspect is approximately 5’10” – 6′ tall and weighs about 180-200 lbs.

The man was last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt, khaki pants, black shoes, and grey gloves, according to Foley PD. His face was concealed.

Police say the man left on a bicycle in an unknown direction of travel.

If you have any information about this incident please call the Foley Police Department. Det. Oliver. 251-943-4431