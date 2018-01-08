Foley Police Search for Cricket Wireless Robbery Suspect

WKRG Staff Published:
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery that took place Monday at the Cricket Wireless store in Foley. 
According to Foley Police, the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a man entered the Cricket Wireless at 3109 S McKenzie Street, pulled out a gun, and robbed the store.
Foley PD says the suspect is approximately 5’10” – 6′ tall and weighs about 180-200 lbs.
The man was last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt, khaki pants, black shoes, and grey gloves, according to Foley PD. His face was concealed.
Police say the man left on a bicycle in an unknown direction of travel. 
If you have any information about this incident please call the Foley Police Department. Det. Oliver. 251-943-4431

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s