Florida Governor Signs Proclamation Declaring UCF National Champions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Rick Scott signed a proclamation on Monday declaring the University of Central Florida as national champions in his state.

UCF finished with the only perfect season in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Knights capped off their 13-0 season with a victory over Auburn in the Peach Bowl.

The team celebrated their undefeated season and self-proclaimed national title with a parade at Disneyland on Sunday.

Gov. Scott’s proclamation came just hours ahead of Monday’s National Championship between Alabama and Georgia.

Read Gov. Scott’s full proclamation below. You can also see the signed copy here.

NATIONAL CHAMPION UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA KNIGHTS WHEREAS, Florida is home to the country’s best college football, having claimed 11 national championships between the University of Florida, the University of Miami and Florida State University; and WHEREAS, the University of Central Florida (UCF) Knights won the American Athletic Conference Championship by beating the Memphis Tigers, 62-55, on December 2, 2017; and WHEREAS, on January 1, 2018, the UCF Knights completed an undefeated football season by beating the Auburn Tigers in the Peach Bowl, 34-27; and WHEREAS, the UCF Knights are the only undefeated team in NCAA Division I football this season; and WHEREAS, on November 11, 2017, the Auburn Tigers, who lost to the UCF Knights, beat the Georgia Bulldogs, 40-17; and WHEREAS, on November 25, 2017, the Auburn Tigers, who lost to the UCF Knights, beat the Alabama Crimson Tide, 26-14; and WHEREAS, the College Football Playoff final on Monday, January 8, 2018, is between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs, who both lost to the Auburn Tigers, who lost to the UCF Knights; NOW, THEREFORE, I, Rick Scott, Governor of the State of Florida, do hereby proclaim that the UCF Knights are this season’s best college football team and will be recognized as the 2017 College Football National Champions in Florida. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of Florida to be affixed at Tallahassee, the Capital, this 8th day of January, in the year two thousand eighteen. _____________________________________________ Governor