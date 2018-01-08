Two Death Investigations Underway in Pensacola, Believed to be Drug-Related

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is working a death investigation Monday afternoon.

According to police, a body was found inside a vehicle near P Street and Gadsden Street.

Officials say could the death could be drug-related. Police say there is no signs of trauma.

Pensacola Police say another death investigation is underway at an unknown location, where they say it is also believed to be drug-related.

Police believe both deaths involved the use of IV street narcotics.

Pensacola Police warn that while using illegal narcotics is always dangerous, it is possible a version with unknown dangerous and deadly ingredients is now available on the street.

If you have any information, call 435-1900.

News 5 has a crew on the scene. We will continue to update this story as soon as we know more.