Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Pilot, Aircraft in the Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Coast Guard has ended the search for a missing pilot and Cirrus aircraft in the Gulf of Mexico, Monday.

According to Coast Guard officials, the search covered 17,458 nautical square miles, lasting approximately 79 hours.

The search for a missing Cirrus aircraft began Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 118 nautical miles north of the Yucatan Peninsula, the Coast Guard says.

The pilot, 55-year-old Bill Kinsinger, of the Cirrus also went missing. Kinsinger is from Oklahoma City, officials say.

“Ending a search is a difficult decision that we put the upmost thought and consideration into,” said Capt. David Cooper, chief of incident management, Eighth Coast Guard District. “Dr. Kinsinger was a well-loved man and our hearts go out to everyone impacted during this tragic time.”

Involved in the search were Coast Guard aircrews from:

-Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas

-Air Station Clearwater, Florida

-Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina

-Aviation Training Center Mobile, Alabama

Coast Guard officials say the motor vessel Gas Wisdom responded to a Coast Guard request for vessels in the area to assist and searched Wednesday evening. The Mexican Naval Secretariat had two ships, the ARM Demacrato and the ARM Guanajuato, involved in the search.