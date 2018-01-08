BREAKING: Woman Charged With Domestic Violence

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) A woman booked into Mobile Metro Jail overnight matches the description of a woman who was taken into custody after a stabbing at TGI Fridays in Mobile Sunday night.

Kristen Cooks, 28, is charged with domestic violence.

Mobile police officers at the scene told News 5 that a man inside the restaurant was stabbed in the neck with a steak knife. Officers described seeing a significant amount of blood at the scene, but the man’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

