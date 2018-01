MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s a new job opening posted on the Mobile County Public School System’s website, for Superintendent of the school system.

As of Monday, MCPSS is looking to fill the position of Superintendent.

Currently, Martha Peek has been Superintendent of the school system since 2012.

New 5 is working to figure out the reasons why the position is open for applications.

You can go to the application on MCPSS’ website here.