MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a house engulfed in flames on Polk Street early Monday morning.

Firefighters on the scene say the homeowner left a pot of oil on the stove and fell asleep. The oil caught fire and spread through out the home.

This is the 16th fire Mobile Fire-Rescue has responded to for the year. They say majority of the fires have started from a pot on the stove or from space-heaters.