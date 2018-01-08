Fire Breaks Out At Trump Tower

NEW YORK (AP) – The Fire Department of New York says it’s at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The department says it was called around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.

Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.

People posted video and images to social media, showing smoke rising from the building, which houses both residences and businesses.

