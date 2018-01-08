BREAKING: Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Tampering with Evidence

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi (WKRG) — A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly using his office to illegally obtain prescription drugs.
47-year old Jeffrey Carl Broom was booked into jail on charges of receiving a prescription drug by misrepresentation and tampering with evidence. He is also accused of two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Broom was indicted in late December of 2017. Broom turned himself in on Thursday, Jan. 4th into the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.
Broom allegedly committed the crimes in September 2016 during his employment with Marion County Sheriff’s Department, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
He is being held on $9,000 bond.