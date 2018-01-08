BREAKING: Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Tampering with Evidence

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:
Jeffrey Carl Broom
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi (WKRG) — A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly using his office to illegally obtain prescription drugs.
47-year old Jeffrey Carl Broom was booked into jail on charges of receiving a prescription drug by misrepresentation and tampering with evidence. He is also accused of two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Broom was indicted in late December of 2017. Broom turned himself in on Thursday, Jan. 4th into the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.
Broom allegedly committed the crimes in September 2016 during his employment with Marion County Sheriff’s Department, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
He is being held on $9,000 bond.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s