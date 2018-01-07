Two Men Arrested for Soliciting a Child for Sex

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men have been arrested for allegedly asking a child to perform sexual acts.

23-year old James Youmans of Fort Walton Beach began having conversations with an investigator posing as a 13-year old girl, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. During the conversations Youmans asked the child to perform sexual activities with him. The news release says on January 3rd, Youmans showed up to a predetermined location given through a cell phone text and was taken into custody by an undercover investigator. Officials say Youmans is charged with “obscene communication – using a computer service to solicit a child and to lure a child as well as facilitating a felony with a two-way communication device.”

The second individual, 32-year old Jaramy Rasmussen, a registered sex offender of Shalimar, contacted an undercover investigator posing as a 13-year old girl according to the Sheriff’s Office. Officials say Rasmussen sent the investigator lewd messages and a photo of himself. He was arrested on Friday and charged with using a computer to solicit a child and facilitating a felony with a two-way communication device. Rasmussen is also charged with failure by a sex offender to register his online identifiers.