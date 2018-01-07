Scambuster: Power Company Threatening to Cut Power

When you get a call and the person tells you you’re late on a payment and they’re going to shut off your power—that’s a scam. And it’s hit Mobile pretty hard lately.

“The scammers are posing as Alabama Power employees,” says Beth Thomas with Alabama Power.

It’s all a ruse to get your credit card information. But remember:

“Alabama Power will never call you on the telephone and ask for an immediate payment,” says Thomas.

Scammers actually pay attention to the news. They know we’ve had bone-chilling weather lately. And the thought of being left in the cold makes the scam all the more believable.

And unfortunately we did have at least one person here fall for the scam.

“That particular customer lost about $900. We certainly do not want this to happen to anyone else.”

If you get a call like this, hang up—no matter how threatening the caller makes it sound. If you have any questions about your payments, call the number on you power bill.