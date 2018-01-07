Man Creates Ice Tree In Perdido, Alabama

Ice tree images from Kaitelyn Hadley Speer

Perdido, AL (WKRG)

We’re gradually going to see temperatures get above 60 today. Saturday was the last super cold morning we’re going to see for awhile. Check out what this family did. These pictures were sent to us by Kaitelyn Hadley Speer this morning. She said her grandfather, 70-year-old Earl Parker turned a water hose on a tree Friday evening and this was the result Saturday morning.  Ice adorned the tree like something out of the Disney movie Frozen.

It looked like it was a lot of fun to create. Thanks to Ms. Speer for the images.  

Source: Kaitelyn Hadley Speer
Source: Kaitelyn Hadley Speer
Source: Kaitelyn Hadley Speer
Source: Kaitelyn Hadley Speer
Source: Kaitelyn Hadley Speer
Source: Kaitelyn Hadley Speer

 

