Florida’s tight finances could spark budget battle this year

Associated Press Published:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Republican-led Florida Legislature could wind up spending the next two months in yet another round of bruising budget battles.

Florida legislators will kick off their annual session Tuesday with some simple math problems. More money is coming in, but a push for increased spending – coupled with years of tax cuts – means there just isn’t enough to go around.

They are also grappling with the cost of hurricane recovery and preparations for the next storm season. Another potential problem is that money for the state’s children’s health insurance program could run out in March if Congress doesn’t authorize additional federal funding.

Legislative leaders are predicting they will able to work out a compromise. Last year arguments among Republicans nearly resulted in a shutdown of state government.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

