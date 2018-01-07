Faith Time: Songs in Worship

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Steve Bowersox With Dauphin Way Baptist Church and the University of Mobile joins us to talk about worship songs and the tradition of music in church. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Chad: Music is usually a big part of any church service no matter what the denomination–whether it’s traditional or contemporary–why is music important?

Guest: Music was God’s idea! He tells us to sing to the Him – to make a joyful noise. (Psalm 95). This music He gave us serves as a voice to express our love and devotion to Him – to communicate our worship!

Chad: What role should music play in a service?

Guest: We worship God because HE alone is worthy of worship. Music should lead us into corporate/congregational worship. And what I mean by that is that Music should unite the congregation into one voice to proclaim God’s goodness and His attributes. The worship in the church is the one area where we ALL do something together. Where we corporately engage with the Spirit of God. During the preaching of the word, we receive and learn. It’s a process of information and formation. God’s word says the He inhabits the “praises of His People’.

Chad: Why are hymns even part of worship in the first place?

Guest: Scripture tells us to sing Psalms, Hymns & Spiritual Songs. (Ephesians 5:19 & Colossians 3:16). Hymns are rich in great theology – and actually, hymns, when there were being introduced to the church, were very controversial – they were instructed to ONLY sing Psalms – but Hymns were the ‘Contemporary’ songs of the day.

Chad: Not everyone likes to sing–what are the benefits to just listening?

Guest: There are benefits to listening IF you engage – but Worship is really a participation ‘sport’ not a spectator ‘sport’. The bible tells us to ‘SING” (242 times) even for those that don’t sing – He tells us to make a ‘Joyful Noise’ – He is looking/listening to the Heart. True worship engages the heart – like the difference between reading a prayer and praying a prayer….

Chad: What do you like most about worship music?

Guest: I love music that helps me express my love & praise to an Almighty God. That causes me to think about Him in a different way to verbalize in a way that I had not considered.