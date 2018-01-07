Daphne Police Arrest Man Wanted for Several Burglaries in Foley

Daphne, AL (WKRG)

A combination of social media and media coverage helped nab a suspect wanted for at least six burglaries in Foley and others in Daphne. Foley Police say Daphne Police caught 42-year-old Daniel Blackwell in the act burglarizing yet another business Saturday night. Foley Police say he’s the man seen on camera a few days ago robbing the Service Master and other businesses in Foley.

“I’m very proud and grateful for all of the hard work and dedication that the Foley Police Department has given to this situation. I’m at peace and relieved,” said Tina Burdine in a Facebook message to News 5. She owns one of the businesses in Foley hit this past week. Foley Police say Blackwell shaved his beard once his image was shown on TV this week. They say he was caught in the act at around 9 pm Saturday night.