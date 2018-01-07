Daphne Police Arrest Man Wanted for Several Burglaries in Foley

By Published: Updated:
Image from Foley Police following Blackwell's Saturday night arrest.

Daphne, AL (WKRG)

A combination of social media and media coverage helped nab a suspect wanted for at least six burglaries in Foley and others in Daphne.  Foley Police say Daphne Police caught 42-year-old Daniel Blackwell in the act burglarizing yet another business Saturday night.  Foley Police say he’s the man seen on camera a few days ago robbing the Service Master and other businesses in Foley.

“I’m very proud and grateful for all of the hard work and dedication that the Foley Police Department has given to this situation. I’m at peace and relieved,” said Tina Burdine in a Facebook message to News 5.  She owns one of the businesses in Foley hit this past week.  Foley Police say Blackwell shaved his beard once his image was shown on TV this week.  They say he was caught in the act at around 9 pm Saturday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s