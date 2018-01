MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Mobile Police, a male was stabbed in the neck inside TGI Fridays on Airport Blvd. Sunday night.

Police say the victim is being transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

An officer on the scene says it appears to be a domestic situation and there was “a lot of blood.”

According to police on the scene a person of interest has been detained.