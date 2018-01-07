Bill Would Allow AL Governor to Fill Legislative Vacancies

Semmes, AL (WKRG)

So what’s so special about a special election? According to at least one state lawmaker, not much. State Senator Rusty Glover is in his final term in the Alabama Senate. He’s pre-filed a bill this session that would allow the governor to appoint a member of the Alabama House or Alabama Senate when an early vacancy happens and with less than two years left in the term. Glover argues there have been too many times where a lawmaker steps aside and it takes months for a special election to pick a new successor. On top of that, special elections can cost county tax dollars. Many times that can leave a district without representation during a legislative session. Glover’s bill would allow people to vote on a constitutional amendment this November to give the Governor appointment powers if a vacancy happens. If passed as is, Glover says whoever the governor does appoint wouldn’t have the advantage of incumbency.

“That particular person at the end of that term cannot run for reelection,” said Glover. Pushback may come from people who feel this violates the separation of powers. The idea is that the executive branch should not appoint members of the legislative branch of state government. Glover argues the governor already has the power to appoint some positions in the judicial branch.

“Right now we have three legislative seats that will not be filled until after the session is completed and if the governor could put an interim into that position, they would have representation not just during the session but also constituent services that are very important to people living in their districts,” said Glover. Ben Brooks and Jim Barton are just a couple of names from the past few years who exited the legislature early in their terms prompting special elections.

“A few years ago Mobile had several special elections and it irritated a lot of people around here every two years when you’re inundated with TV commercials, radio, mailouts phone calls for people to ensure that every two years is enough,” said Glover.