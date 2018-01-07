Alabama Department of Corrections Investigating Inmate’s Death

BESSEMER, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate that occurred Sunday at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

Alabama Department of Corrections says 32-year old Jeramy Melvin Leslie was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 10:30 a.m. The inmate was pronounced deceased at 10:42 a.m. The ADOC is investigating the cause of death.

Leslie was serving a 15-year sentence for a 2013 third-degree robbery conviction in Jefferson County.