Alabama Department of Corrections Investigating Inmate’s Death

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:
Jeramy Melvin Leslie, 32

BESSEMER, Ala. (WKRG) –  The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate that occurred Sunday at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

Alabama Department of Corrections says 32-year old Jeramy Melvin Leslie was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 10:30 a.m.  The inmate was pronounced deceased at 10:42 a.m.  The ADOC is investigating the cause of death.

Leslie was serving a 15-year sentence for a 2013 third-degree robbery conviction in Jefferson County.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s