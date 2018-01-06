Why Iceland’s president wants to ban pineapple pizza

Iceland’s President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson is under fire on social media after he made the comment that he is “fundamentally opposed” to pineapple on pizza.

The Guardian reports the president was answering questions from children at a high school in Akureyri when he said he would ban the fruit as a topping if he could.

After much online squabbling, the president made a statement on his Facebook page titled “A Statement on the Pizza Controversy,” saying, “I do not have the power to make laws which forbid people to put pineapples on their pizza. I am glad I do not hold such power.”