WATCH: Nick Saban, Alabama players speak at National Championship Media Days

ATLANTA (WIAT) — We’re two days away from the National Championship where the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Georgia Bulldogs for the title.

Saturday morning, the teams gathered for Media Days, where the players and coaches spoke to the media about their game preparations.

Watch the videos below to hear from Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jalen Hurts, Jake Fromm. To hear what Nick Saban had to say, be sure to watch the video at the top of this post.

Then, check out the video at the bottom of the story to see the Tide practicing Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

