Thieves Taking Advantage of Cold Weather in Gulf Power Scam

Okaloosa County, FL (WKRG)

No one wants their power shut off in cold weather. Gulf Power in northwest Florida and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office are asking customers to beware of people impersonating their employees. According to a Facebook post by the OCSO, first, an impersonator calls a customer by phone and tells them that their bill is past due. They then threaten to cut off their power immediately if the customer does not provide a credit card payment.

The impersonator would then use the credit card information to make fraudulent purchases. Customers are asked to call Gulf Power if they have any questions about the identity of their employees.