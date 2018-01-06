States Debating Tax Changes Due To Tax Overhaul

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) – Some state governments are considering tax changes in reaction to the federal tax overhaul.

In high-tax states, the big concern is that taxpayers will owe the IRS more because of a new limit on how much they can deduct for paying state and local taxes.

Officials in New Jersey and California have floated the idea of letting people make charitable contributions to the state rather than paying certain taxes. The idea is that the donations would still be deductible.

Connecticut and New York lawmakers are exploring switching from income taxes to payroll taxes on employers, who could still make deductions.

With legislators starting their 2018 sessions and governors writing state budgets, the response is a political priority.