Sheriff’s Office Warns Against Phone Scam

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a phone scam.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO), a scammer is calling residents, and telling them he has urgent information and they should call back.

“This scam is somewhat sophisticated in that when they call the scammer back, they hear a recording indicating that you have reached the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office,” according to a press release from BCSO.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is urging citizens to be aware of the scam, because they will not request personal information over the phone or in a voicemail. Additionally, they will not ask anyone to pay any fines for traffic citations, for missing jury duty or any other reason.

An investigation into the scam is underway. If anyone has been a victim of this or any other scam please contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.