Separate Protests Held Over Removal of Confederate Statues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Protests held around Memphis over the removal of Confederate statues last month.

Saturday’s protests began with a ride organized by the group ‘Confederate 901.’ Those taking part rode in a loop around 240, waving Confederate flags along the way.

Another group, led by white nationalist Billy Roper, protested at the Health Sciences Park. The organizers of the ‘Confederate 901’ ride stress that they are in no way affiliated with Roper’s group. Memphis Police blocked off the area around the park in an effort to keep the peace.

