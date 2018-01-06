Mental Help Offered To Texas Residents Still Affected By Hurricane Harvey

DALLAS (AP) – People in Texas who were displaced or lost their homes during Hurricane Harvey are realizing they need help that can’t be provided by construction crews and insurance companies.

Free mental health counseling is being offered across affected areas in Texas by private and government-funded programs. Groups providing the therapy say they’re still getting new patients, even five months after the storm hit.

Experts say the emotional distress caused by such storms can last for a year or more and take many forms, including anxiety and depression.

Psychologist Judith Andrews co-chairs the Texas Psychological Association’s disaster resource network. She says survivors feel grief from the loss of property and of life stability.

She says most people won’t need long-term counseling but many “would certainly benefit by short-term therapy.”