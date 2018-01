Semmes, AL (WKRG)

A posting on social media says the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is closer to catching an accused ATV thief. Back in May, someone was seen on a security camera driving away with an ATV from Breland Machinery and Textron Off Road. Thieves made off with three trailers too.

A social media post says the sheriff’s office is looking for Keyon Ladarion Wooten. The post says deputies believe someone is helping Wooten stay hidden. They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.