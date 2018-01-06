Jay Barker weighs in on Jalen vs. Tua debate

WIAT Published:

(WIAT) — Jalen Hurts has come under fire from fans after losing his second title appearance in two years.

As Bama heads into another title game, fans are wondering if backup QB Tua Tagovailoa should get the nod to lead the team.

Quarterback for the ’92 Championship Team, Jay Barker, weighed in on the discussion for CBS 42 News, and he believes that you have to go with the hot hand.

“I don’t think so. Tua is a fantastic quarterback, Our Coach Saban is probably the best ever, if not the best ever. Daboll was around a Hall of Famer for 12 years, and Tom Brady,” Barker said. “If they saw anything that would give their team an advantage, that is what they will do. If that doesn’t happen, they feel like Jalen gives them the best chance to win.”

