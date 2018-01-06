Fairhope Student’s Note Found by Georgia Resident

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) –A note from a student at Fairhope Elementary traveled hundreds of miles from home and was found by a man in Georgia!

Ironic, since we are just days ahead of the National Championship game between Alabama and Georgia!

Fairhope Elementary School teacher Wilson McDuff assigned his 3rd grade class to write brief notes about themselves and address the note to a ‘stranger’. The notes were attached to balloons Friday afternoon and released outside. McDuff says he read every note to make sure the students weren’t giving out their personal information. McDuff did include his own phone number in the notes so the people who find them could contact them.

Not 24 hours later, McDuff received a call that one of his student’s notes had been found.

Clayton Beverly of Brunswick, Ga says his friend Josh Davis found a balloon with a yellow note early Saturday morning. It was found by Hansen and Adkins driver Josh Davis in one of the loading yards. Josh brought the note to Hansen and Adkins Operations Manager Clayton Beverly. Together, Clayton and Josh called McDuff.

The note read:

Dear Stranger, My teacher has asked me to write this letter to you. His number is (BLACKED OUT). Hi My name is Jackson. I’m student at Fairhope Elementary School. I am 10 years old. I live in Fairhope Al. I love to swim, hunt, fish, run, workout, dance, play, football and baseball. I like a lot of stuff. What do you like to do? When I grow up I want to be a Army Ranger or a Marine or a Coast Guard. I hope that you are a Christian because I am a Christian. These are some of my friends are Gavin, Tucker, Cooper, Ethan, Kymber, Carson, Naoh, Jack, Grant, Masin, Nick, Dallas, Cain and Brin. How old are you. Sincerely, Jackson

Clayton posted a photo of the note on his Facebook stating, “Hansen and Adkins driver Josh Davis just found this, this morning in one of our loading yards in Brunswick Ga. It’s a letter launched with a balloon from Fairhope Alabama (Mobile)yesterday by a 3rd grader(Jackson)in Mr McDuffs classroom. It’s traveled over 400 miles and landed in our parking lot. Is that not the coolest thing..”

The Facebook post has been shared more than 300 times.

On Monday, before the big game, McDuff, Jackson, and Clayton plan to talk over the phone.

