Child Rape Suspect Denied Bond

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – On Thursday a judge denied bond for Bryan Thompson. The prosecutor expressed concern he could be a flight risk or could harm himself.

“In this kind of situation there’s always a risk or either suicide or going back around the victims and trying to convince them to not go forward,” said Assistant District Attorney Nicki Patterson.

Thompson is charged with rape, sodomy, sexual torture, three counts of possession of child pornography, and three counts of production of child pornography. The prosecutor says the victim was 6 years old at the time of the abuse. We do not know at this time how Thompson knew the victim.

The alleged abuse happened in 2015. Thompson was arrested Tuesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Special Victims Unit got a tip in 2015 from Thompson’s internet provider that pornography was uploaded to Thompson’s computer. Patterson says due to budget shortfalls and a backup in the system the evidence was not investigated until recently.

“In a child abuse case delaying this I think it’s unconscionable I really do think that we can have such a backlog,” said Patterson.

A judge ordered Thompson not to have contact with any minors. Thompson told a judge Tuesday that he has children. We do not know how old they are.