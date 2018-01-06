Bill Introduced to Allow Bait Hunting in AL

Related Coverage Conservation: Deer baiting still illegal

Mobile County, AL (WKRG)

Could this be the year Alabama allows hunting over bait? State Representative Jack Williams pre-filed a bill before the start of the legislative session that would allow hunting over bait for feral hogs and deer if hunters pay an additional fee of $15 on their hunting licenses. Williams says hogs are a major problem in the state. They destroy land, crops and endanger other animals as well.

“They’ve cost millions in the state of Alabama in terms of farmlands, we have people that grow pecans like Rep. David Sessions on the other end of Mobile County, they can’t shake their trees a day before, they have to shake them right then because the hogs will get them before they can pick them up,” said State Representative Jack Williams. Williams says deer have to be part of the legislation. He argues no game warden is going to be able to differentiate between a hunter putting out corn for deer or hogs. A similar bill was passed by the House in 2017 but stalled in the Alabama Senate.

Early in 2017, the Alabama Department of Conservation sent out a news release reminding hunters that hunting over bait was still illegal in Alabama. We tried to reach out to the department today for more information on the issue. A local game warden referred us to state offices in Montgomery that are closed for the weekend. We left a message and are waiting to hear back.