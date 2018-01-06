Bill Introduced to Allow Bait Hunting in AL

By Published:
State Rep Jack Williams holds the skull of one of the many hogs killed on his property. He argues hunting over bait would help get more of a handle on an out of control animal population.

Mobile County, AL (WKRG)

Could this be the year Alabama allows hunting over bait? State Representative Jack Williams pre-filed a bill before the start of the legislative session that would allow hunting over bait for feral hogs and deer if hunters pay an additional fee of $15 on their hunting licenses. Williams says hogs are a major problem in the state. They destroy land, crops and endanger other animals as well.

“They’ve cost millions in the state of Alabama in terms of farmlands, we have people that grow pecans like Rep. David Sessions on the other end of Mobile County, they can’t shake their trees a day before, they have to shake them right then because the hogs will get them before they can pick them up,” said State Representative Jack Williams.  Williams says deer have to be part of the legislation. He argues no game warden is going to be able to differentiate between a hunter putting out corn for deer or hogs. A similar bill was passed by the House in 2017 but stalled in the Alabama Senate.

Early in 2017, the Alabama Department of Conservation sent out a news release reminding hunters that hunting over bait was still illegal in Alabama. We tried to reach out to the department today for more information on the issue. A local game warden referred us to state offices in Montgomery that are closed for the weekend. We left a message and are waiting to hear back.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s