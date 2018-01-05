What’s Working: “It’s Never Too Late to Exercise,” says Fitness Instructor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many people make a New Year’s resolution to get fit, but if you think you are too old to start exercising, think again! News 5 stopped by one of the fitness classes at The Providence Hospital Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. It is for people sixty-five and older. Many participants in the class are enrolled in the “Silver Sneakers” program. This is a program provided by many insurance companies. Seniors can get free admission to many gyms in the area that accept their “Silver Sneakers” card.

Betsy Harmon is the instructor of the class. She says many of the participants are brand new to fitness. “It’s never too late. You can walk in here tomorrow, and start feeling good about yourself. The rewards are overwhelming.”

Class participants tell News 5 that they feel so much healthier now that they are exercising regularly. Vivien Hecker has been coming two years. She noticed a difference in the little things.

“If I have to stand on a chair to get something, I can do it with ease and not feel afraid. And I can get in and out of cars easier and even get in my bed easier,” Hecker says.

Diane Miller agrees that the benefits come quickly. “I have friends who have health issues, and I am saying, ‘I am their age, and I don’t want this to happen to me.'”

If you are interested in joining the Silver Sneakers Classes at Providence Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, call (251) 639-2090.