Tide, Bulldogs Set To Arrive In Atlanta For Championship Game

(AP and WKRG) The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs are set to arrive in Atlanta today for next week’s National Championship.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has warned Georgia players to avoid burning energy or emotion before national championship game against Alabama. Even with Georgia playing for first title since 1980, Smart is worried about the emotional hangover following the Bulldogs’ dramatic Rose Bowl win over Oklahoma.

Alabama’s Rashaan Evans has saved his best for the last game two years running. He twice sacked Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in the national championship game two years ago as a backup linebacker with all of seven tackles coming into the finale. Evan had a career-high 11 tackles in last year’s title game and is hoping for another strong performance against No. 3 Georgia.